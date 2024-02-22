Farmers' protest LIVE: Haryana extends internet suspension till Friday

The Haryana government has extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts till February 23. The Haryana administration notified that bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. The central government is ready for talks with protesting farmers who are our "brothers" and "annadaatas", Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday, adding that the Modi government has taken various steps to ensure higher income for farmers. Thakur stated the Centre is committed to doubling of farmers' income and has taken several steps toward this end. On whether the farmers' demand was discussed during the Cabinet meeting, the minister said the Centre is ready for talks. "We were ready for talks earlier and are ready even today and will be ready to discuss their issues even in future," he said, adding that, "we have no problem as they are our brothers and are 'annadatas'." Thakur highlighted various steps taken by the Modi government to double farmers' income and achieve higher growth in the agriculture and allied sectors.
The Modi government has spent Rs 18.39 trillion in the last 10 years on procurement of wheat, paddy, oilseeds, and pulses as against Rs 5.5 lakh trillion by the UPA regime. The Centre has ensured supply of fertilisers at a reasonable rates, he said.
"India is paying the highest price for sugarcane in the world," he said, referring to the Cabinet decision to hike sugarcane prices for farmers by 8 per cent to be paid to them by sugar mills.
'Committed to farmers' welfare': PM Modi hails sugarcane support price hike
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated today that he is committed to farmers' welfare after the Centre decided to hike the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers.
"Our government is committed to fulfilling every resolution related to the welfare of our farmer brothers and sisters across the country. In this context, a historic increase in the price of sugarcane purchase has been approved. This step will benefit crores of our sugarcane-producing farmers," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.
10:31 AM
X says it disagrees with govt's suggestions to block accounts linked to farmers' protest
X on Thursday expressed disagreement with the Indian government's order to block accounts and posts related to the ongoing farmers' protests. The Ministry of Electronics and IT has ordered social media platforms to temporarily block 177 accounts that were linked to farmers' protests on request of the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to sources.
"The Indian government has issued executive orders requiring X to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment. In compliance with the orders, we will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts," X said in a post.
9:00 AM
Haryana extends internet suspension in districts till Friday
The ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts has been extened by the Haryana government till February 23. The Haryana administration notified that bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.