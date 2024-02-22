Farmers' protest LIVE: Haryana extends internet suspension till Friday

The Haryana government has extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts till February 23. The Haryana administration notified that bulk SMS and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, will remain suspended in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. The central government is ready for talks with protesting farmers who are our "brothers" and "annadaatas", Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday, adding that the Modi government has taken various steps to ensure higher income for farmers. Thakur stated the Centre is committed to doubling of farmers' income and has taken several steps toward this end. On whether the farmers' demand was discussed during the Cabinet meeting, the minister said the Centre is ready for talks. "We were ready for talks earlier and are ready even today and will be ready to discuss their issues even in future," he said, adding that, "we have no problem as they are our brothers and are 'annadatas'." Thakur highlighted various steps taken by the Modi government to double farmers' income and achieve higher growth in the agriculture and allied sectors.