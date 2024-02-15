LIVE news: Farmers should be allowed to protest peacefully, says Pandher

We want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a dialogue with farmers or else we should be allowed to protest peacefully, the General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarvan Singh Pandher told news agency ANI today. Amid the ongoing standoff between the protestors and security personnel at the Punjab-Haryana border, a committee of three Union ministers is set to hold discussions with protesting farmer leaders in Chandigarh Today. This is going to be the third round of talks between the two sides: the previous two rounds of dialogue on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive. Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will hold talks with the farmer leaders at 5 pm here over their various demands

Protetsting farmers from Punjab are camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana seeking to march towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.Stating that their next course of action will be decided on the basis of the govt's proposals, farmer leaders have stated they will not make any new attempt to move towards Delhi till the meeting is held, Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and BKU Dakaunda (Dhaner) have said that they will hold a 'rail roko' bandh in the state on Thursday. Farmers will squat on rail tracks at seven locations from 12 noon to 4 pm.

The decision was taken in protest against the hurling of tear gas shells and water cannons used against the protesting farmers by the Haryana security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that a 'mahapanchayat' will be organised on Saturday at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh to discuss the "atrocities" being committed on the protesting farmers in the country. Farmers and activists of BKU from UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana have been exhorted to attend the congregation to be held at the 'Kisan Bhawan' in Sisauli.