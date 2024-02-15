Home / India News / LIVE news: Farmers should be allowed to protest peacefully, says Pandher
LiveNew Update

LIVE news: Farmers should be allowed to protest peacefully, says Pandher

Farmers' protest march LIVE updates: Catch all the latest updates on the farmers' protest here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Police use tear gas to disperse farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

We want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a dialogue with farmers or else we should be allowed to protest peacefully,  the General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarvan Singh Pandher told news agency ANI today.  Amid the ongoing standoff between the protestors and security personnel at the Punjab-Haryana border, a committee of three Union ministers is set to hold discussions with protesting farmer leaders in Chandigarh Today. This is going to be the third round of talks between the two sides: the previous two rounds of dialogue on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive. Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will hold talks with  the farmer leaders at 5 pm here over their various demands

Protetsting farmers from Punjab are camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana seeking to march towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands.Stating that their next course of action will be decided on the basis of the govt's proposals,  farmer leaders have stated they will not make any new attempt to move towards Delhi till the meeting is held,  Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and BKU Dakaunda (Dhaner) have said that they will hold a  'rail roko' bandh in the state on Thursday. Farmers will squat on rail tracks at seven locations from 12 noon to 4 pm.
The decision was taken in protest against the hurling of tear gas shells and water cannons used against the protesting farmers by the Haryana security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.
On Wednesday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that  a 'mahapanchayat' will be organised on Saturday at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh to discuss the "atrocities" being committed on the protesting farmers in the country. Farmers and activists of BKU from UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Haryana have been exhorted to attend the congregation to be held at the 'Kisan Bhawan' in Sisauli.

Key Events

10:30 AM

Farmers' protest LIVE news: Traffic affected at GT Karnal road

10:21 AM

Farmers protest LIVE news updates: Protesting farmers to block toll plazas

10:16 AM

Farmers' protest march LIVE news: 'Rail roko' to begin at 12:00 pm

9:48 AM

Confident that a positive solution will emerge from meeting with Union ministers: Farmer leader

9:24 AM

We should be allowed to protest peacefully, says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher

10:30 AM

Farmers' protest LIVE news: Traffic affected at GT Karnal road

10:28 AM

"Guarantee of doubling a farmer's income - false": Rahul Gandhi takes jab at PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi today on a range of issues today. "Modi ji, before 'new guarantees', calculate the 'old guarantees'," Rahul Gandhi posted in Hindi on X. "The Prime Minister, who has been roaming around with a microscope of false dreams for the last 10 years, is running a business of fraud in the country," the Congress leader claimed.

10:21 AM

Farmers protest LIVE news updates: Protesting farmers to block toll plazas

News agency PTI reported today that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has decided to hold protests at toll plazas from 11 am till 2 pm.

10:16 AM

Farmers' protest march LIVE news: 'Rail roko' to begin at 12:00 pm

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and BKU Dakaunda (Dhaner) have announced 'rail roko' (rail blockade) in Punjab today. Protesting farmers will squat on rail tracks at seven locations from 12 noon to 4 pm.

9:48 AM

Confident that a positive solution will emerge from meeting with Union ministers: Farmer leader

"We are going to attend the meeting in a completely positive mood today, and we have full confidence that a positive solution will emerge from this meeting," General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarvan Singh Pandher said.

9:24 AM

We should be allowed to protest peacefully, says farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher

We want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a dialogue with farmers or else we should be allowed to protest peacefully, said the General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher. He told news agency ANI today, "We have a meeting with the Union ministers today. We want PM Modi to have a conversation with them so that we can solve our demands."
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiFarmers MarchFarmers protestsMSPMinistry Of Agricultureagriculture economy

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News