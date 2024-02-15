LIVE news: Farmers should be allowed to protest peacefully, says Pandher

Farmers' protest march LIVE updates: Catch all the latest updates on the farmers' protest here
We want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a dialogue with farmers or else we should be allowed to protest peacefully, the General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sarvan Singh Pandher told news agency ANI today. Amid the ongoing standoff between the protestors and security personnel at the Punjab-Haryana border, a committee of three Union ministers is set to hold discussions with protesting farmer leaders in Chandigarh Today. This is going to be the third round of talks between the two sides: the previous two rounds of dialogue on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive. Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will hold talks with the farmer leaders at 5 pm here over their various demands
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 9:36 AM IST