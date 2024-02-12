Farmers' protest triggers Section 144 in Delhi: What's allowed, what's not

Farmers' protest: In view of the 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest march being organised on February 13, the Delhi police imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the national capital on Monday, citing the law and order situation. The curfew will remain in force for a period of 30 days, the police said.





ALSO READ: Farmers' protest: Govt to hold talks, section 144 in Delhi-NCR. 10 updates The march, called by about 200 farm unions under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, aims to pressure the Centre to meet their various demands.

"…There is an imminent risk of widespread tension, public nuisance, public annoyance, social unrest and the potential for violence on account of the participants of the march entering into the territory of Delhi/New Delhi," the official order issued by the Delhi police read.

"…And whereas there is a likelihood that some anti-social elements/agitator groups may take advantage of the situation and indulge in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of peace, public order as well as law and order in Delhi/New Delhi. Therefore, to ensure public safety, tranquillity and public order in Delhi/New Delhi, it has become imperative to take all required precautionary steps to keep a check on the activities of the participants of the above-mentioned march for which no permission has been granted," the order said.

"This order shall come into force with effect from February 12 and shall remain in force for a period of 30 days up to March 12 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," the police said.

What is allowed and not allowed under Section 144: 1) The Delhi police order prohibits blocking of roads, any procession, agitation, rally, or public meeting by way of gathering of five or more persons with or without weapons in the entire jurisdiction of Delhi unless legally permitted.

2) Any political, social or other purposes rallies, demonstrations, or marches on foot are prohibited within the geographical limits of Delhi/New Delhi.

Vehicles carrying lathis, rods not allowed in Delhi 3) "No tractor trolleys, trucks, or any other vehicles transporting individuals or materials, and especially those carrying implements such as sticks, lathis, dandas, swords, spears, bludgeons, firearms or any other thing capable of being used as weapons or tools of violence, shall be permitted entry into the territory of Delhi," the order read. Carrying explosives not allowed 4) There is a ban on carrying firearms, explosives, corrosive substances, or any lethal weapon or any article capable of being used as a weapon in public places in the national capital with immediate effect.

5) There is also a complete restriction on collecting or carrying of brickbats, boulders, acids or any other dangerous fluid, petrol, soda water bottles or any articles capable of causing danger in any form to human life and safety.

Increased checking for vehicles at border 6) Border security has been increased around Delhi, the police said. "All vehicular traffic originating from the borders/pickets of adjoining districts of neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and heading towards Delhi shall be subjected to rigorous and thorough inspection by law enforcement authorities stationed at designated checkpoints," the order read further. The vehicles found to be carrying lathis, rods etc will be denied entry in Delhi.

7) Any person, group or organisation is prohibited from propagating provocative slogans, speech, or message, whether through verbal, written, or electronic means, which may incite or inflame passions leading to a breach of public order, the order read.

8) According to the official order, there is also a complete ban on the use of loudspeakers or other instruments in or at any private vehicles or, private building or public place unless allowed by the competent authority.

9) The police have sought public support to implement the order in a bid to safeguard collective security of Delhi. It also noted that these measures do not apply to processions or meetings organised by the government, a public servant acting in the discharge of his duty, or processions relating to any weddings, funerals or other purely religious functions. However, permission from concerned authorities is needed to organise these events, the order said.