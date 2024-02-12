Home / India News / India records 74 new Covid-19 infections, active cases stand at 871

India records 74 new Covid-19 infections, active cases stand at 871

India has witnessed three waves of Covid-19 in the past with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported in the delta wave during April-June 2021

At its peak, 414,188 new cases and 3915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021 | Photo: Freepik
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India has recorded a single-day rise of 74 new Covid-19 infections and the number of active cases of the disease in the country stands at 871, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

No new deaths due to the disease were reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India has witnessed three waves of Covid-19 in the past with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported in the delta wave during April-June 2021.

At its peak, 414,188 new cases and 3915 deaths were reported on May 7, 2021.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, more than 4.5 crore people have been infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths due to the disease recorded in the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore, according to the ministry's website. Besides, 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

Also Read

PM Modi hails Vivek Agnihotri's latest 'The Vaccine War' in Rajasthan

US approves 1st vaccine against chikungunya virus: All you need to know

Updated Covid-19 shots are coming soon, to be part of trio of vaccines

Private hospitals hesitate to procure Covid-19 vaccine amidst JN.1 surge

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

SC issues notice to central govt on GST anti-profiteering provisions

Anurag Thakur welcomes release of 8 Navy vets facing death row in Qatar

HC adjourns hearing on plea against order allowing puja in Gyanvapi mosque

WATCH: Mosquito tornadoes in Pune shock internet, locals urge action

BJP MLAs suspended from WB Assembly session over Sandeshkhali unrest

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus TestsCoronavirus Vaccine

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story