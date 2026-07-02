'Farzi Hindus': Kapil Sibal slams BJP, VHP, Bajrang Dal on Ram Temple row

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, Bajrang Dal and VHP over the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations and dubbed them as "farzi Hindus" who had "looted" Lord Ram.

Sibal, a senior advocate, alleged that the organisations sought votes in the name of Lord Ram.

In a post on X, Sibal said, "VHP, BJP, Bajrang Dal -- 'Ram ke naam pe vote to leinge, fir Ram ko hi woh looteinge (They will seek votes in the name of Ram and then loot Ram himself)." "Asli Hindu ye kya jaane, ye to farzi Hindu hain (What do they know of real Hindus, they are fake Hindus)," the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.