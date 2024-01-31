Last date to update FASTag KYC today: Check the step-by-step guide here

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
What is FASTag? FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to enable automatic toll payments at toll booths on highways.
It is designed to reduce the time and congestion at toll plazas by allowing vehicles to pass through without stopping for manual toll payments.
What are the key features of FASTag? Key features of FASTag are:
- RFID technology: FASTag uses RFID tags that are affixed to the vehicle's windshield. These tags are linked to a prepaid account.
- Prepaid account: Users need to preload money into their FASTag account, which is linked to the RFID tag on their vehicle.
- Automatic deduction: As a vehicle passes through a FASTag-enabled toll booth, the toll amount is automatically deducted from the prepaid account linked to the FASTag.
- Interoperability: FASTag is interoperable across all toll plazas in India, regardless of the issuing bank or agency. This means a single FASTag can be used for toll payments nationwide.
- Online recharge: Users can manage their FASTag accounts online, including recharging the prepaid balance, checking transaction history, and updating account details.
- Cashback and discounts: Some banks and agencies offer cashback or discounts on toll payments made through FASTag, encouraging users to adopt this electronic toll collection system.
FASTag KYC update online: List of documents required
- Vehicle Registration Certificate
- Driving License
- Identify Proof: PAN Card, Voter's ID Card
- Address Proof: Aadhar Card, Passport
- Passport-size photographs