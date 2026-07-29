FCI sold rice to ethanol makers 40% below acquisition cost, govt tells RS

In a written response to an unstarred question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya revealed the FCI sold rice under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) at ₹2,250 per quintal between June and October 2025 and ₹2,320 per quintal from November 2025, while its all-India average acquisition cost stood at ₹3,719.72 per quintal in FY25 and ₹3,889.46 per quintal in FY26 (revised estimates).

The figures indicate that rice supplied to ethanol producers was priced around 40 per cent below what it cost FCI to procure and handle the grain.

The minister, however, said no subsidy was extended to ethanol producers, noting that rice was sold at the fixed prices prescribed under the OMSS (Domestic) policy.

The parliamentary reply also shows FCI dispatched 6.35 million tonnes of rice to ethanol plants during the 13-month period from June 2025 to June 2026, with the grain valued at ₹14,596.78 crore.

Haryana received the largest allocation of rice during the period at 844,141 tonnes. It was followed by Uttar Pradesh, which received 838,645 tonnes; Punjab and Himachal Pradesh combined at 658,952 tonnes; West Bengal at 584,672 tonnes; and Madhya Pradesh at 432,485 tonnes.