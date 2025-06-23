Finance Ministry, RBI discuss scaling up unified lending interface

The finance ministry together with Reserve Bank held a meeting with various stakeholders, including state government representative to deliberate on ways to scale up Unified Lending Interface (ULI).

ULI is a new digital public infrastructure (DPI) designed to streamline the lending process, similar to UPI in the payment space. It is a technology platform built to facilitate easy access to authenticated data from various sources, through standardised APIs to which all lenders can connect seamlessly through a plug and play' model.

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju and RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar co-chaired a meeting with officials from various ministries/departments of Government of India and state governments on scaling up ULI, the finance ministry said in a post on X.