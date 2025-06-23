Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Fire breaks out on serial set in Mumbai's Film City; no casualty reported
Live New Update

LIVE news updates: Fire breaks out on serial set in Mumbai's Film City; no casualty reported

Today's news updates: The fire started around 6:10 am in the tent area of the Annapurna set. Catch all the news developments from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Fire, Fire accident
Representative image: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A fire erupted on a television serial set at Film City in Mumbai on Monday morning, according to civic officials.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties.
 
Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that the fire started around 6:10 am in the tent area of the Annapurna set, which is located behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon (East).
 
Four fire engines and four jumbo water tankers were dispatched to the location. Firefighting efforts were underway, with an assistant divisional fire officer and three station officers overseeing the operation, the official added.
 
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the recent US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities as a dangerous development in the already unstable Middle East.
He made the remarks during an emergency UN Security Council session held on Sunday.
 
The 15-member Council convened after US President Donald Trump announced that the US had bombed three Iranian nuclear locations—Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan.
 
Guterres stated: "The bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States marks a perilous turn in a region that is already reeling. From the outset of the crisis, I have repeatedly condemned any military escalation in the Middle East."
 
He warned that the region's people cannot withstand another wave of destruction, adding: "We now risk descending into a rathole of retaliation after retaliation."
 
The UN chief urged the global community to take immediate and firm action to stop the violence and return to meaningful negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear programme.
He also stressed that Iran must fully comply with the Non-Proliferation Treaty, describing it as vital to maintaining global peace and security.
 
Vote counting began on Monday morning for the bypolls to the Visavadar and Kadi assembly constituencies in Gujarat.
 
The elections, conducted on 19 June, recorded a voter turnout of 57.90 per cent in Kadi (Mehsana district) and 56.89 per cent in Visavadar (Junagadh district), according to election officials.

11:08 AM

Pakistan to convene National Security Committee meeting following US strikes on Iran

The Pakistani government will convene an emergency session of its top security body, the National Security Committee (NSC), on Monday to assess the regional situation following US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The NSC, the country’s highest platform for security discussions, is chaired by the prime minister.

10:45 AM

Gujarat bypolls: BJP leading in Kadi, AAP ahead by thin margin in Visavadar

AAP candidate Gopal Italia was leading by a thin margin in Visavadar while BJP's Rajendra Chavda was ahead in Kadi after the initial rounds of counting on Monday for bypolls to the two assembly seats in Gujarat, officials said. The Visavadar seat in Junagadh district fell vacant in December 2023 after the then AAP legislator Bhupendra Bhayani resigned and joined the ruling BJP.

10:39 AM

Samajwadi Party expels 3 MLAs for 'anti-party' stance, ideological deviation

The Samajwadi Party on Monday expelled three of its MLAs for allegedly siding with ideologies opposed to the party's core values and working against public interest. Those expelled from the party are Abhay Singh (MLA from Gosainganj), Rakesh Pratap Singh (Gauriganj) and Manoj Kumar Pandey (Unchahar), the SP said. The party said the legislators were removed for endorsing "communal, divisive, and negative ideologies" that go against the Samajwadi Party's inclusive and progressive principles.

10:21 AM

PM Modi remembers Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founding president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his death anniversary. He stated that Mookerjee’s immense contribution to the nation’s development will always be honoured with deep respect.

10:05 AM

Ludhiana West bypoll: AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora takes early lead

AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora was leading with a margin of 1,269 votes against his nearest rival and Congress nominee Bharat Bhushan Ashu from the Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab on Monday, according to initial trends. After the first round of counting, Arora had 2,895 votes and Ashu 1,626. BJP's Jiwan Gupta was in the third spot with 1,117 votes.

9:38 AM

Counting underway in Nilambur bypoll as UDF takes early lead

Counting of votes began on Monday in the high-stakes Nilambur byelection in northern Kerala, where the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF faces a tough fight against the opposition UDF, led by the Congress party. Initial trends indicated UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath taking a marginal lead.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPCongressNew DelhiIndiaIsrael-PalestineRussiaUkraine

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News