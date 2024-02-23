FinMin asks depts to surrender unspent Budgetary allocation by March 8

Finance Ministry has asked other ministries and departments to surrender unspent Budgetary allocation for 2023-24 by March 8.

The last date for accepting the Surrender of Savings anticipated in the grants for 2023-24 has been fixed as March 8, 2024, an office memorandum issued by the Department of Economic Affairs dated February 22 said.

It is requested that the details of surrender of savings under each unit of appropriation may be sent to the Budget Division, Ministry of Finance by the said date in a specified format, it said.

"The ministries/departments are also requested to furnish the details of excess or shortfall in recoveries, receipts if any, in the respective grants against the original estimates or recovery, while intimating the surrender of savings," it said.