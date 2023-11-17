FinMin organises workshop on PPP project structuring toolkit for highways

The Finance Ministry on Friday organised a two-day workshop to sensitise project sponsoring authorities (PSAs) of the roads and highways sector on how to structure PPP projects using a web-based toolkit.

The workshop organised by the Infrastructure Finance Secretariat (IFS) in the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) was attended by more than 70 representatives of Centre and state/UT governments, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Recognising the challenges inherent in PPP projects, IFS has developed the PPP Structuring Toolkits, offering web-based tools to assist project sponsoring authorities in evaluating project viability for PPP mode.

The workshop, which is the first in a series of workshops for dissemination of the toolkits, was inaugurated by Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth.

He highlighted the importance of infrastructure and the need to create a shelf of viable infrastructure projects to take India on a higher growth trajectory.

Seth further emphasised that PSAs may identify the opportunities, wherein they can move the needle from EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) mode to public-private partnership (PPP) mode for infrastructure delivery.