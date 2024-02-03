Home / India News / FinMin's DGGI busts 1,700 fake Input Tax Credit cases, nabs 98 fraudsters

FinMin's DGGI busts 1,700 fake Input Tax Credit cases, nabs 98 fraudsters

"In the current financial year (up to December 2023), 1,700 fake ITC cases involving Rs 18,000 crore have been detected and 98 fraudsters/masterminds have been apprehended," a statement said

DGGI has unravelled cases using data analysis aided by advanced technical tools, leading to the arrest of tax evaders
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

GST intelligence officers have detected fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) cases worth Rs 18,000 crore from April to December in the current fiscal and arrested 98 people, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

In the current financial year, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has laid special emphasis to identify and apprehend the masterminds of fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) and disrupting syndicates, operating across the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"In the current financial year (up to December 2023), 1,700 fake ITC cases involving Rs 18,000 crore have been detected and 98 fraudsters/masterminds have been apprehended," a statement said.

DGGI has unravelled cases using data analysis aided by advanced technical tools, leading to the arrest of tax evaders.

These tax syndicates often use gullible persons and enticed them with jobs/commission/bank loan, etc, to extract their Know Your Customers (KYC) documents, which were then used to create fake/shell firms/companies without their knowledge and consent.

In some cases, KYC method was used with the knowledge of the person concerned by paying them small pecuniary benefits, the ministry added.

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Time limit under GST to claim input tax credit constitutionally valid: HC

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

GST officers detect over 29,000 bogus firms involved in fake ITC claims

Employees' payment for canteen services will not attract GST: AAR

Excise scam: ED approaches court after Arvind Kejriwal skips 5th summon

Nationals organised by suspended WFI have no value: Sakshi, Vinesh

Bharat Ratna for L K Advani, Karpoori Thakur to take recipient count to 50

Shooting case: Court remands BJP MLA to police custody till February 14

MeT issues heavy snowfall alert in HP, over 4 NH among 500 roads closed

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GSTinput tax credittax

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story