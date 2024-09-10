Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / FIR against Wing Commander for alleged rape after junior's complaint

FIR against Wing Commander for alleged rape after junior's complaint

After the complaint, the FIR under "relevant sections of the law" was filed at Budgam police station in central Kashmir on Saturday

crime against women rape assault
The IAF said it is cooperating with the police.
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 9:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An FIR has been registered against a Wing Commander following complaints of rape by a woman flying officer, officials said here on Tuesday.

Both the IAF officers are currently stationed in Srinagar.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After the complaint, the FIR under "relevant sections of the law" was filed at Budgam police station in central Kashmir on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

The IAF said it is cooperating with the police.

"We are aware of the case. The Air Force Station in Srinagar was approached by the local Budgam police station on the subject. We are fully cooperating towards this case," a senior IAF official said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

JP Nadda expresses condolences on demise of ex-Air Marshal Denzil Keelor

IAF jet drops 'air store' near Pokhran due to technical error, nobody hurt

IAF's Chinook, MI17 helicopters aid rescue operations in Uttarakhand

IAF set to host largest international air exercise ' Tarang Shakti'

Nation's defence priority, 'aatmaribharta' is what we are riding on: IAF

Topics :IAFIndian Air Forcerape

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story