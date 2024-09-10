LIVE news: Maharashtra BJP chief's son flees after his Audi hits several vehicles in Nagpur

An Audi owned by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket Bawankule hit several vehicles in Nagpur on Monday, after which he reportedly fled the spot, news agency PTI reported. The incident took place around 1am in the Ramdaspeth area of Nagpur, when five people including Sanket Bawankule, were returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth. Two occupants of the car, identified as driver Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar, were detained.
Junior doctors on strike in West Bengal have said they would continue their 'cease work', despite the Supreme Court's order to return to duty by 5 PM on Tuesday, September 10. The protest aims to seek justice for a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who was sexually assaulted and killed. Additionally, the Bengal chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed deep disappointment with the Supreme Court's directive to the protesting doctors on Monday. Rallies were taken out in different parts of the Kolkata as part of an event termed '9-9-9', with people assembling for nine minutes when the clock struck 9 on Monday evening, demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital doctor.
AI Express launches new flight connecting Thiruvananthapuram with Riyadh
A lostanding demand of expatriates from Kerala to have a flight service to Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh from here has been acceded to by the Air India Express, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd said on Tuesday. Air India Express launched its flight service to Riyadh from Thiruvananthapuram on September 9 as an Onam gift to expatriates from the southern state, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said.
10:36 AM
Bid to arrest me at Fadnavis' behest: Ex-minister Anil Deshmukh
Former Maharashtra home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday claimed that state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was trying to get him arrested with the help of central agencies. In a post on X, Deshmukh also claimed an FIR has been filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the behest of BJP leader Fadnavis in a four-year-old incident. "It has been alleged that four years back, when I was the home minister of Maharashtra, I pressured a Jalgaon police officer to take action against BJP leader Girish Mahajan," he said.
10:09 AM
UP govt should ensure justice for reserved category: Mayawati on teachers recruitment case
The Uttar Pradesh government should adopt an honest stand in the teachers recruitment case and ensure no injustice is done to reserved category candidates, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said on Tuesday. Her statement comes a day after the Supreme Court stayed an Allahabad High Court order which had asked the state government to prepare a fresh selection list for 69,000 assistant teachers in the state over complaints related to reservation formula.
10:07 AM
We will think of scrapping reservation when India is a fair place: Rahul Gandhi
The Congress Party will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place, which is not the case right now, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition has said. Gandhi made these remarks while talking to students at the prestigious Georgetown University. “When you look at the financial numbers, then tribals get 10 paise out of 100 rupees; Dalits get 5 rupees out of 100 rupees, and OBCs get a similar number. The fact of the matter is that they're not getting participation," Gandhi said.
9:29 AM
Junior doctors' stir over RG Kar horror to continue despite SC direction
Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal said they would continue their 'cease work' to demand justice for the RG Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered, despite Supreme Court directions to resume duties by 5 pm on Tuesday. Demanding the resignation of the state's health secretary and director of health education (DHE), the protesting medics said that they would also take out a rally to 'Swasthya Bhavan' – the headquarters of the health department in Salt Lake – on Tuesday noon.
9:24 AM
Amitav Ghosh shortlisted for 2024 British Academy Book Prize
Renowned Indian author Amitav Ghosh was on Tuesday shortlisted for the British Academy Book Prize for Global Cultural Understanding 2024, a leading international non-fiction prize worth GBP 25,000 now in its 12th year. Ghosh's ‘Smoke and Ashes: Opium's Hidden Histories' is in the running along with five other international titles for the prize open to authors of any nationality based anywhere in the world and working in any language, provided that the nominated.
9:21 AM
Strategies to prevent suicides should address risk factors: Researchers
National strategies aimed at preventing suicide should include measures to address social issues to prevent people from reaching "crisis point," argue authors of a new six-paper series published in The Lancet Public Health journal. The international team of authors called for a change in the narrative around suicide -- to move away from presenting it as a purely mental health issue and acknowledge the impact of social risk factors, such as poverty, domestic violence, addictions and isolation.
9:19 AM
Assured Guterres of India's commitment to multilateralism: UN Ambassador
India's new Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish assured the country's commitment to reformed "multilateralism" and "revitalisation" of the UN as he presented his credentials to UN chief Antonio Guterres here. Deeply honoured to present my letter of credence to UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. It is a matter of great pride and immense responsibility to represent India at the United Nations, Harish said in a post on X and thanked Guterres for his friendship and support for India.
9:14 AM
Fire in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar shanties
A fire broke out in the Madanpur Khadar area here early on Tuesday, damaging some shanties but no loss of life was reported, officials said The Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the blaze at 2.50 am and rushed 11 fire tenders. "The fire was extinguished and cooling operation is now underway. No one was injured in the blaze," said an official.
8:49 AM
