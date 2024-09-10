Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Mamata invites agitating doctors to resolve impasse over RG Kar issue

Mamata invites agitating doctors to resolve impasse over RG Kar issue

Meanwhile, West Bengal Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the CM is waiting at her chamber for the delegation of junior doctors to arrive for the meeting

(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 8:39 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday evening invited the agitating junior doctors for a meeting at the state secretariat to resolve the impasse over the RG Kar hospital issue.

"Your small delegation (maximum 10 persons) may visit Nabanna' now to meet government representatives," an email sent by the state's Health Secretary N S Nigam to the protesting medics said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the CM is waiting at her chamber for the delegation of junior doctors to arrive for the meeting.

"The chief minister has been waiting at her chamber... We are yet to get any reply from them," Bhattacharya said.

Speaking to reporters, one of the agitating junior doctors said receiving the mail from Nigam is an insult for us, as they have been seeking his resignation over the RG Kar hospital issue.

"We did not get any mail from the state secretariat. We got the mail from the state health secretary, whose resignation we seek. This is an insult, he said.

The medic said it was also humiliating that the state government restricted the number of representatives for the meeting to 10.

"Our protests and our cease work' will continue," he asserted.

Junior doctors across West Bengal have been observing a cease work' at state-run hospitals to demand justice for the young doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last month.


Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest Bengal

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

