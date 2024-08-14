FIR in Ayodhya as lights worth Rs 50 lakh stolen from Ram, Bhakti Path

Since its inauguration, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been at the centre of controversies. From reports of leaky roofs, to roads caving-in, the holy site has made headlines. Now, there are reports of theft emerging in the sacred site.

News agency PTI reported on Tuesday that approximately 3,800 bamboo lights and 36 projector lights, valued at over Rs 50 lakh, installed along the Bhakti Path and Ram Path in the high-security area of Ayodhya, have allegedly been stolen. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An FIR was filed at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station following an August 9 complaint from a representative of Yash Enterprises and Krishna Automobiles, the firms contracted by the Ayodhya Development Authority to set up the lights.

The theft was reportedly discovered in May, though the complaint was officially filed on August 9.

A total of 6,400 bamboo lights had been installed on Ram Path, and 96 projector lights were placed on Bhakti Path. While all the lights were accounted for as of March 19, a May 9 inspection revealed that some were missing, it said.

Bhakti Path is a road leading to the Ram Mandir, connecting Shringar Ghat to Hanuman Garhi and ultimately to the temple itself. The 742-metre road is lined with saffron-painted shops and residences, creating a distinct visual appeal. Notable landmarks such as Kanak Bhawan and Dashrath Mahal are also located along this route.

The Bhakti Path intersects with Ram Path, a 13 km long, four-lane highway connecting Sadatganj to Naya Ghat.

The FIR, lodged by Shekhar Sharma, an employee of Yash Enterprises and Krishna Automobiles, outlines the installation of 6,400 bamboo lights on Ram Path and 96 gobo lights on Bhakti Path. The bamboo lights serve decorative purposes, while the gobo lights function primarily as floodlights.

The police have registered the FIR and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Ayodhya underwent significant refurbishment as part of a major project in preparation for the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony in the sacred city.

Reports of Ram temple roof leakage

Amid the onset of the monsoon season, it was reported last month that the roof of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir began leaking just five months after its inauguration.

The chief priest of the Ram Mandir noted that the roof started leaking with the first rains. “It’s quite surprising. Despite the presence of so many engineers and the Pran Pratishtha held on January 22, water is leaking from the roof. No one could have anticipated this,” said Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Temple.

He also mentioned that the newly constructed temple lacks proper drainage, leading to water accumulation near the idol. “If the rain intensifies, offering prayers at the temple could become challenging,” he added.

The Ram Temple was inaugurated on January 22, 2024, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the main rituals of Pran Pratishtha in a ceremony attended by approximately 7,000 people, including many high-profile figures. The Ram Temple, one of the most expensive religious projects in recent times, was constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,800 crore, with thousands of workers contributing to its completion.