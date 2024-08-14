Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Medic murder: Doctors continue ceasework in Bengal, OPD services hit

Medic murder: Doctors continue ceasework in Bengal, OPD services hit

Junior and senior doctors, interns and house staff were seen wearing blackbands on their arms and shouting slogans, demanding justice for the woman doctor

Doctor Protest, Protest
Junior doctors protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The healthcare services were severely hit at almost all hospitals across West Bengal as doctors continued their ceasework on Wednesday, protesting the rape and murder of a woman doctor.

Long queues were seen at ticket counters of outpatient departments (OPDs) of all government hospitals where senior doctors joined their junior counterparts to protest against the crime.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We have no new demand. We have seen that attempts have been made to provide a shield to a group of persons. Some people have tried to tamper with the evidence by starting construction work on the same floor of the RG Kar hospital where our sister was raped and murdered. We do not see any reason to stop our protest," an agitating doctor told PTI.

The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors had called for a ceasework at the outpatient departments of all governmental and private hospitals in the state.

Junior and senior doctors, interns and house staff were seen wearing blackbands on their arms and shouting slogans, demanding justice for the woman doctor.

"The emergency services are on. But unless we protest, the victim will not get justice. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to some patients," he said.

More From This Section

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Centre implementing several schemes for development of villages: Shivraj

ED starts restitution of flats worth Rs 20 cr to cheated Gurugram buyers

Punjab CM holds meeting to review progress in implementation of schemes

BSF apprehends 10 Bangladesh nationals using fake Aadhaar cards in Tripura

The agitating junior doctors, who have been pressing for a magisterial probe into the killing of the woman doctor, on Tuesday set a deadline of August 14 for the Kolkata Police to complete their investigation.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and murder of the doctor from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Suvendu Adhikari leads 'victims' of post-poll violence to governor's house

Bihar alcohol ban prevented 2.1 mn cases of partner violence: Lancet Study

Soumya murder case: SC notice on plea challenging bail granted to convicts

Traders at Manipur's women-run Ima market question relevance of elections

The who, why and how of Sandeshkhali's TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh

Topics :violence on womenCrime against womendoctors protestsBengal doctors strike

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story