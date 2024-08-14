Centre implementing several schemes for development of villages: Shivraj

Observing that the Union government is implementing several programmes for development of villages, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said poverty-free villages were his dream.

The Minister was addressing the gathering after attending the 66th General Council meeting of the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj here on Tuesday, an official release said.

Chouhan also launched an online Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) course.

Two MoUs with JNU, New Delhi, for PhD programmes and Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi, were signed.

"Nobody should be poor in villages and everyone should be employed. Mahatma Gandhi's vision was Gram Swaraj. When we talk about the development of villages, infrastructural development takes the front seat. Villages need proper road connectivity, potable water, strong and spacious school buildings, Panchayat Bhawan, health facilities, etc," the release quoted him as saying.