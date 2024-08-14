Tricolour sales soar amid campaign to unfurl it in every home

“Every minute, I get a call asking for flag supplies. My sales have compounded, sure, but it’s even more heartening to witness the collective spirit of the nation. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has gingered up many, especially the youth”, says Gurpreet Singh, who has a flag manufacturing factory, Kalsi Brothers, in the bustling backpacker streets of Delhi, Paharganj.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched in 2022 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, have left traders busy.

Not far from Singh’s factory is the active Chandni Chowk market, scores of carts selling flags have become a common sight.

Priyam (29), who owns one such cart, says, “I call myself a seasonal shopkeeper. I keep on switching the products I sell on an occasional basis. Flags have given me a business like none other” Priyam did not quite share the emotions of Singh, who said the reason behind the sales was a well packed star campaign endorsed by the prime minister himself.

For Priyam, the hike in flag sales was a mere means of earning extra, the way he also does during Diwali.

Flags, even if manufactured locally are mandated to follow the rules by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which specifies the design of the national flag as rectangular, well within the ratio of 2:3.

The increase in sales cannot alone be accounted to the nationwide campaign, but also to other factors and rules which came in and around the same time.

The Flag Code of India, 2002 had an amendment in 2021 which did not limit the cloth of the national flag. The Tricolour other than the conventional Khadi, could have cotton, polyester, wool or silk bunting, which can either be handspun, handwoven or machine-made.

As the centre launched the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, the home ministry announced another amendment to the code, which permitted the flag to be flown at all times, day or night.