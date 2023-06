Kolkata Airport authorities also shared the fire breakout information through Twitter. Authorities tweeted, "There was a minor fire & smoke on the check in area portal D at 2112 pm. and fully extinguished by 2140 pm. A fire erupted near the check-in area of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport on Wednesday. That was a minor incident of flames and smoke in the check-in area. No casualties were reported. According to the Hindustan Times news, the fire was extinguished soon, and the service at the airport resumed after a brief halt.

Check in and operation will resume by 1015 pm." All passengers are evacuated safely and check in process suspended due to presence of smoke in the check in area.



The check-in process and operations resumed by 10:25 pm, and no arrival flight was affected. After an hour the airport authorities further tweeted, "CORRECTION:There was a minor fire & smoke at the check-in area portal D at 2112hrs. and fully extinguished by 2140hrs. All passengers are evacuated safely and check in process suspended due to presence of smoke in the check in area. Check in and operation will resume by 2215hrs"



One report stated that panic emerged in the airport when the black smoke emerged and covered the whole airport, and passengers started running out of fear. The passengers and the airline's crew evacuated safely. Livemint reported that the fire was caused due to short-circuit, but the exact reason is still under surveillance.



Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, responded to the Kolkata Airport fire incident. He tweeted, "An unfortunate but minor fire broke out at the Kolkata airport near a check-in counter. The fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

In touch with the airport director - the situation is under control. All passengers & staff have been evacuated from the area. Fortunately, everyone is safe & no injuries have been reported. The check-in process resumed at 22:25 hrs. The cause of the fire will be ascertained at the earliest."