Home / India News / Airports Authority of India begins probe into Kolkata airport fire

Airports Authority of India begins probe into Kolkata airport fire

West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose earlier told PTI, "Initially, it seems that some fault related to the air conditioning system caused the fire"

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Airports Authority of India begins probe into Kolkata airport fire

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 9:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun an investigation into the incident of fire at the Kolkata airport, officials said on Thursday.

The fire broke out at the check-in area of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport around 9.12 pm on Wednesday, leading to chaos and panic among passengers, they said.

West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose earlier told PTI, "Initially, it seems that some fault related to the air conditioning system caused the fire."

The exact reason behind it will be known after an investigation, he had said

A probe has been started into the incident of fire, an AAI spokesperson said.

The fire was doused by 9.40 pm, and check-in service resumed at 10.25 pm, officials said.

No one was injured in the mishap, they said, adding that no arriving flight was delayed.

Also Read

Netaji will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule: PM

Netaji's courage, patriotism still inspires every Indian: Rahul Gandhi

74-year-old official 'History of INA' remains shrouded in mystery: TMC MP

PM to name 21 unnamed islands in Andaman-Nicobar, pay tribute to Bose today

'No need for Netaji, Bhagat Singh, Khudiram Bose in movie on Savarkar'

India offers Pak 'utmost sympathy' for its ignorance of peace culture

Cyclone Biparjoy less than 200 km from Gujarat coast; 74,000 evacuated

Security needs to be tightened: MoS Rajkumar Singh on violence in Manipur

India denounces attacks on all religions, calls for inclusive dialogue

The time is now: US lawmaker McCornick on defence ties with India

Topics :Kolkata airportfireAirports Authority of India AAI

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story