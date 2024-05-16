Home / India News / Fire breaks out in BJP central Delhi office, no casualties reported

Fire breaks out in BJP central Delhi office, no casualties reported

A short circuit in the electricity meter box triggered the minor fire incident, BJP said in a statement

BJP office Fire, Delhi
Image: x @PTI_News
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A fire broke out in the Delhi BJP office located in central Delhi on Thursday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No casualties were reported during the incident, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the officials, they received a call around 4.25 pm reporting a fire incident in the BJP head office in Pandit Pant Marg.

"Three fire tenders were pressed into service," the DFS official said, adding that the fire was brought under control within a few minutes.
 



A short circuit in the electricity meter box triggered the minor fire incident, BJP said in a statement.

"We have informed the matter to the police for further investigation," DFS official said.

Also Read

Haryana school bus accident: 'Parents had snatched keys from drunk driver'

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Movie gets big boost on weekend

Stock market will 'shoot up' on June 4 after PM Modi's victory: Amit Shah

Delhi Police files FIR over fake video of Amit Shah's remark on reservation

Fighter box office collection Day 1: Hrithik's movie expects to earn 25 cr

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi Police team visits AAP MP's residence

Delhi HC seeks CBI reply on K Kavitha's bail petition in liquor policy case

Former Indian Newspaper Society President Naresh Mohan passes away

Summer surprise: Incessant rain brings down power demand in Chhattisgarh

SC reacts to Amit Shah's 'special treatment' remark on Kejriwal's bail

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :fire safetyFire accidentBJP

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story