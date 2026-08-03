Fire breaks out on passenger train at Bihar's Simri Bakhtiyarpur station

A fire broke out in the engine and an adjoining coach of the Samastipur-Saharsa passenger train No. 63344 at Simri Bakhtiyarpur railway station in Bihar's Saharsa district around 3 am.

Passengers were evacuated safely, and no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Assistant Fire Officer Niranjan Kumar said.

Assistant Fire Officer Niranjan Kumar said, "We received information that a railway engine had caught fire. Upon receiving the alert, we deployed a foam tender and a water tender from the Saharsa fire station to the scene and are currently working on the situation. The fire is currently under control. We have no information regarding any loss of life so far."