First state-of-the-art cancer hospital to be built in Hamirpur: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the first state-of-the-art cancer hospital will be established in Hamirpur to effectively deal with the ailment.

Presiding over the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme at Kanjyan village under the Bhoranj assembly constituency of Hamirpur district, the chief minister said the increasing cancer cases in Himachal Pradesh is a matter of concern.

"The state is witnessing an increase of 2.2 per cent of the cancer patients while the country's average rate is 0.6 per cent" he said.

Talking to the media later on the sidelines of the programme, Sukhu said that the results of various examinations conducted by the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) would be declared soon by the government.

He said the government is also going to issue appointment letters within a month to those examinations whose results have been declared.

Sukhu said the government is working towards providing employment to the youth on the basis of ability.

Talking about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the chief minister said the Congress will according to the circumstances go among the voters regarding the public related issues.

Sukhu said that the interest of the state was ignored by three BJP MPs and the financial plan of Rs 10,000 crore presented by the government was also ignored.

The MPs need to stand with the disaster affected families but they are working completely against the interests of the people, he said, adding obstacles are also being created in releasing the loss relief amount.

The chief minister said that his party would win all the four Lok Sabha seats in the state this time and upset the BJP's applecart.