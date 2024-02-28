Flight delays reduce at Mumbai airport post congestion driven cancellations

The delays in flight arrivals have reduced significantly at the Mumbai airport after the congestion-induced cancellations, which have taken place from February 15 onwards, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) stated on Wednesday.

MoCA had on February 15 directed the Adani Group-run Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which operates the airport in the financial capital, to cancel a certain percentage of flights as they were facing delays due to congestion in its airspace.

"An analysis conducted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) pointed to excessive slot allocation (by MIAL) and poor slot adherence (by airlines) as a major contributor to the traffic congestion witnessed," MoCA noted. A slot is a specific time when the flight can arrive or depart from the airport. The airport operator allots slots to airlines.

The aircraft operating earlier than the approved slot (marked as "before scheduled arrival time" in the table) leads to congestion and delays the other aircraft adhering to the schedule, which in turn has a cascading effect on the other scheduled movements. "These movements were also targeted for improvements and airlines asked to adhere to the allotted slots," MoCA noted.

About 34.4 per cent of aircraft came before scheduled arrival time in the November 11-December 10 period last year. In the February 16-February 24 period this year, only 13 per cent of planes came before scheduled arrival time.

The airlines have cancelled about 200 flights per week to and from the Mumbai airport from February 15 onwards.

The air traffic situation at Mumbai post above initiatives is being monitored and has shown improvement from February 19 onwards, MoCA noted.

A total of 14,476 arrivals at the Mumbai airport were analysed by MoCA between November 11 and December 10. A total of 4,337 arrivals at the Mumbai airport were analysed by MoCA between February 16 and February 24.