Flood situation in Assam turns grim again, 53,000 marooned in six districts

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), incessant rainfall led to an increase in the water level of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, inundating surrounding areas

Representative image

Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday, with over 53,000 people across six districts of the state reported marooned.

Nearly 24,000 locals have been affected in Dhemaji while another 12,000, 8,500 and 7,500 have been stranded in Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh districts respectively.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), incessant rainfall led to an increase in the water level of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, inundating surrounding areas.

The river is reported to be flowing over the danger mark in many parts of the state.

The Brahmaputra is currently flowing over the danger level mark at Dhubri and Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Beki River at Road Bridge in Barpeta district, Dikhou River in Sivasagar, Sankosh River at Golakganj in Dhubri district.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood has affected 120 villages under 11 revenue circles and submerged nearly 3000 hectares of crop area in the flood-hit districts.

In Sonitpur district, 38 villages are currently under water and the flood waters have submerged 426.50 hectares of crop area.

As many as 14 people have lost their lives in the floods in Assam this year.

In the last 24 hours, the flood waters damaged one embankment, four roads, Anganwadi centres, and irrigation canals in different parts of the state.

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

