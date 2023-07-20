Home / India News / FM Nirmala Sitharaman on two-day visit to Assam, Tripura from Friday

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on two-day visit to Assam, Tripura from Friday

The Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificate, which was announced on this year's Republic Day, will be awarded to 29 officers and staff of CBIC

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will embark on a two-day visit to Assam and Tripura from Friday, an official release said.

She will participate in an investiture ceremony for conferring Presidential Awards for Specially Distinguished Record of Service to officers and staff of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in Guwahati.

The Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificate, which was announced on this year's Republic Day, will be awarded to 29 officers and staff of CBIC.

They were selected on the basis of their exemplary performance in their respective field of service over the years.

The awardees selected this year include officers from all cadres of the service, who have consistently performed with distinction in their various assignments, including prevention of smuggling, detection of tax evasion, detection of trade-based money laundering and foreign exchange violations, besides contributions in tax policy formulation, revenue mobilisation, automation of business processes, and capacity building and training, the release said.

The ceremony will also be attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra and CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri.

The Union ministers will later leave for Tripura to attend the inauguration of the GST Bhavan at Agartala, and the next day they will visit the Integrated Check Posts at Srimantpur in Tripura, the release added.

Also Read

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

PM to attend swearing-in ceremony of BJP govt in Tripura on March 8

Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know

Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter Parakala Vangamayi ties knot in Bengaluru

TMC will not join CPM-Cong alliance in Tripura, Mamata to visit on Feb 6

Cough medicines containing pholcodine to go off shelves after WHO alert

21 states, UTs adopted groundwater legislation, govt tells Lok Sabha

Gautam Adani to convert Mumbai slum into modern city despite challenges

No proposal to introduce competitive exam to select HC judges: Govt in RS

'Sad no one cares', says Supreme Court on DERC chief appointment

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanRepublic DayAssamTripura

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story