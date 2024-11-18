FM Nirmala Sitharaman responds to X user seeking ‘relief for middle class’

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to an X (previously Twitter) user, Tushar Sharma, who had commented on the minister's online post

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 11:47 AM IST
A social media user's plea seeking relief for the middle-class has been addressed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The request was made by the user in response to a minister's online post. Ms. Sitharaman, who shared his message, stated that the government “listened and attended to people’s voices,” adding that “his input was valuable.”
Social media user Tushar Sharma stated on X that while he acknowledges the difficulties, he makes a "heartfelt request" that the minister take into account helping the middle class.

Social media user, Tushar Sharma took to X to express his "heartfelt request" to the minister to consider providing some relief to the middle class, although acknowledging that he understands the difficulties involved. 
The X user Sharma, “We deeply appreciate your efforts and contributions to the country, and you have our utmost admiration. I humbly request you to consider providing some relief for the middle class. I understand the immense challenges involved, but it’s just a heartfelt request". 
In response to the post, FM Sitharaman expressed gratitude for the user's feedback and stated that the government has been paying attention to people. 
“Thank you for your kind words and your understanding. I recognise and appreciate your concern. PM @narendramodi’s government is a responsive government. Listens and attends to people’s voices. Thanks once again for your understanding. Your input is valuable," Sitharaman responded.

Reason why the middle class user requested the FM 

The user's request was made in the midst of growing inflation, which has the middle class in India extremely concerned. Retail inflation in the nation was 6.21 percent last month, which was higher than the Reserve Bank of India's maximum tolerance level. 
According to figures from the National Statistics Office, food inflation was 10.87 percent last month compared to 9.24 percent in September.
 
First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

