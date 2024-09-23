FM Sitharaman clarifies remarks on EY employee's death: 'No victim shaming'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday took to social media platform Twitter to clarify her remarks on the EY employee’s death, stating that she was highlighting the importance of institutions and families supporting their children and that there was no victim shaming.

“With a sense of grief over the tragic loss, I highlighted the importance of institutions and families supporting their children, and in no way was victim shaming done or intended, even remotely,” Sitharaman said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Referring to her comments made on Saturday at the talk delivered in Tamil at a deemed university on the outskirts of Chennai, Sitharaman said, “The university has set up a meditation hall and a place of worship for all its students and faculty. It is in this context that I spoke on how it is necessary to build inner strength for students.”

The finance minister said that she had specifically mentioned that after clearing a demanding and rigorous examination such as CA, the stress on her was unbearable. “No names were taken, neither of the lady nor of the firm,” she added.

Sitharaman further clarified, “The Union Labour Ministry has already assured a thorough investigation into the allegations of an exploitative work environment related to the tragic demise.”

Sitharaman had, in an apparent reference to the death of 26-year-old chartered accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil due to alleged work pressure at EY, said families should teach their children to handle pressure through divinity.

She had said, “What should families teach—whatever you study and the job you do, you should have the inner strength to handle that pressure, and this can be achieved through divinity only.”

More From This Section

She further added, "Believe in God; we need to have God's grace. Seek God, learn good discipline. Your Atma shakti will grow only from this. The inner strength will come only with growing Atma shakti," the finance minister had said.

Sitharaman’s remarks drew criticism from several opposition leaders who demanded that she withdraw her statement.

Her comments came in response to a statement by Priyanka Chaturvedi, a Rajya Sabha member. Chaturvedi, while addressing Sitharaman in a post on X, said that Anna had the inner strength to handle the stress that came with pursuing a gruelling Chartered Accountancy degree.

“It was the toxic work culture and long work hours that took away her life, which need to be addressed. Stop victim shaming and at least try to be a little sensitive. I am sure God will be the guide if you seek,” Chaturvedi’s post said.

According to a letter written by the mother of the deceased professional to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, Perayil was overworked with a "backbreaking" load as a new employee, which affected her “physically, emotionally, and mentally.”