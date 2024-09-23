LIVE news: India, US sign agreement to set up semiconductor fab for national security

India will open two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, meeting the lopending demand of the fast-growing Indian American community in these two large American cities.

While Boston is considered as the education and pharma capital of the US, Los Angeles, home to Hollywood, is hosting the next summer Olympics and current US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti is the city's former mayor.

India and the United States have agreed to set up a semiconductor manufacturing facility for producing chips designed for applications in national security, advanced telecommunications, and sustainable energy sectors, according to the Indo-US joint fact-sheet. The leaders of both nations, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praised this “watershed arrangement”, marking the first instance where the US military has consented to share highly valuable technology with India in such a partnership. The semiconductor facility, which will concentrate on developing advanced sensing, communication, and power electronics technologies, will receive support from the India Semiconductor Mission. Additionally, it will benefit from a strategic technology alliance involving Bharat Semi, 3rdiTech, and the US Space Force, according to the official statement.