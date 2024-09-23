Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / LIVE news: India, US sign agreement to set up semiconductor fab for national security
LiveNew Update

LIVE news: India, US sign agreement to set up semiconductor fab for national security

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from across the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
India, US, Prime minister Modi, US President Joe Biden
(Source: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 11:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and the United States have agreed to set up a semiconductor manufacturing facility for producing chips designed for applications in national security, advanced telecommunications, and sustainable energy sectors, according to the Indo-US joint fact-sheet. The leaders of both nations, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, praised this “watershed arrangement”, marking the first instance where the US military has consented to share highly valuable technology with India in such a partnership. The semiconductor facility, which will concentrate on developing advanced sensing, communication, and power electronics technologies, will receive support from the India Semiconductor Mission. Additionally, it will benefit from a strategic technology alliance involving Bharat Semi, 3rdiTech, and the US Space Force, according to the official statement.
India will open two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, meeting the lopending demand of the fast-growing Indian American community in these two large American cities.
While Boston is considered as the education and pharma capital of the US, Los Angeles, home to Hollywood, is hosting the next summer Olympics and current US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti is the city's former mayor.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged torture of an Army officer and the sexual assault of his fiancee at a police station here. The state government is committed to taking strict action against all persons or officials who are found guilty, the chief minister said. He issued the order for judicial inquiry after a discussion with his deputy chief ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Law Minister Pritihiviraj Harichandan and senior officers. According to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the judicial inquiry will be presided over by Justice Chittaranjan Das and the report will be filed within 60 days.

Key Events

11:01 AM

Mayawati urges Dalit leaders to break ties with Congress, 'casteist parties' ahead of Haryana polls

11:00 AM

2 labourers killed, 3 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Maharashtra's Buldhana

10:58 AM

Union minister Chirag Paswan hits out at Jharkhand CM's 'vulture' remark

10:23 AM

Road crash leaves two dead in Uttar Pradesh

9:57 AM

In major reshuffle, Rajasthan govt transfers 58 IPS, 20 IAS officers

9:42 AM

Sri Lanka's PM Dinesh Gunawardena resigns following presidential election

9:21 AM

PM Modi meets leaders including Nepal's Oli, Mahmoud Abbas in New York

9:15 AM

Odisha CM orders inquiry into Army officer's torture, sexual assault on fiancee

8:49 AM

India, US sign agreement to set up semiconductor fab for national security

11:01 AM

Mayawati urges Dalit leaders to break ties with Congress, 'casteist parties' ahead of Haryana polls

Ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana, BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday urged Dalit leaders to sever ties with the Congress and other "casteist parties" and follow the path laid down by Dr BR Ambedkar. The comments come amid attempts by the alliance of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) to position itself as a pro-Dalit alternative in Haryana. In a series of posts on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister accused the Congress and other "casteist parties" of using Dalit leaders only in times of trouble and later marginalising them.

11:00 AM

2 labourers killed, 3 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Maharashtra's Buldhana

Two labourers were killed and three other persons seriously injured after their tractor-trolley loaded with concrete poles overturned in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, police said on Monday. The accident took place on Sunday afternoon on Borakhedi-Vadgaon road, they said. Out of the three injured persons, a 22-year-old man was an Agniveer aspirant and had cleared its recruitment exam, his relative said. The five persons were sitting on the tractor-trolley which was carrying concrete poles used to install electric cables.
 

10:58 AM

Union minister Chirag Paswan hits out at Jharkhand CM's 'vulture' remark

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Monday slammed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over his "vulture" remark and said the people would give him a befitting reply in upcoming assembly polls in the state.
In an apparent reference to the BJP's ongoing ‘Parivartan Yatras' (Rallies for change) in the state, Soren in a recent public address in Garhwa district had said that leaders from other states would be seen “hovering like vultures."
Assembly elections in the state are due later this year.

10:23 AM

Road crash leaves two dead in Uttar Pradesh

Two people were killed and another seriously injured in a collision between a roadways bus and a motorcycle in Wazirganj area of the district early Monday, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brajesh Singh said the accident occurred near the JJ petrol pump in Ban Kota village at around 12:30 am.
The roadways bus collided with the motorcycle carrying three people. Two of the riders, identified as Ompal (25) and Mahavir (37), both residents of Holi Chowk, Wazirganj, died on the spot, he said.

9:57 AM

In major reshuffle, Rajasthan govt transfers 58 IPS, 20 IAS officers

In a significant administrative reshuffle,  Rajasthan has transferred 58 IPS and 20 IAS officers. Concurrently, supplementary responsibilities were assigned to four IPS and eight IAS officers. The transfer directives were released by the state government's personnel department late Sunday. Additional Director General (ADG) for planning, modernisation and welfare Govind Gupta was made director general for jails. ADG (Railway) Anil Paliwal was shifted to technical services (telecommunications and technical) and traffic as director general.

9:42 AM

Sri Lanka's PM Dinesh Gunawardena resigns following presidential election

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has resigned as part of power transition following presidential election.

9:21 AM

PM Modi meets leaders including Nepal's Oli, Mahmoud Abbas in New York

Prime Minister Modi held separate talks with world leaders including his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, discussing various facets of bilateral ties and reaffirmed India's support for the Palestinian people. PM Modi is in New York on the second leg of his three-day US visit and met the leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

9:15 AM

Odisha CM orders inquiry into Army officer's torture, sexual assault on fiancee

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has mandated a judicial investigation on Sunday into claims of  alleged torture of an Army officer and sexual abuse of his fiancee at a local police station. The chief minister stated that the state government is commited to take action on any individuals or officials found to be culpable in this matter.

8:49 AM

India, US sign agreement to set up semiconductor fab for national security

India and the United States have agreed to  set up a semiconductor fabrication plant for producing chips intended for applications in national security, advanced telecommunications, and environmentally friendly energy, as stated in the joint Indo-US fact sheet.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiBJPCongressGazaIsrael-PalestineUS pollsUkraine

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 9:03 AM IST

Explore News