Private sector now steering economic growth: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted private sector's key role in the Indian economy, highlighting the sector's growing impact, particularly in manufacturing and services

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the ‘Border Area Development Conclave’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 5:21 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday spoke about the crucial role of the private sector in driving the growth of the Indian economy, likening it to sitting in the driver's seat.

“Today, the private sector is in the driver's seat of the country's economy," he said, while addressing the inauguration programme of a Sainik School in Jaipur.

I consider PPP to be Private-Public (not public-private) Partnership: Singh


Singh underlined the ongoing establishment of Sainik schools under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, highlighting the evolving role of private sector involvement. "When we talk about PPP, the word 'public' usually comes first, as we often focus on the government's role. But that dynamic is shifting," he remarked, pointing to the growing significance of private contributions in such initiatives.

"Therefore, moving away from the standard definition of PPP, I consider it to be Private-Public Partnership," he said. Explaining why he used the word private first, Singh said it highlighted the sector’s role which is increasing significantly in every industry.

He noted that while agriculture employs over half of the workforce in India, the private sector’s role has increased in the manufacturing and service sectors.

 

PPP in education sector


On the introduction of the PPP model in the education sector, he noted that it will combine the strengths of both private and public sectors, which will be significant in “providing the best education.”

The Centre has set a target to establish 100 Sainik Schools across the country. The Defence Ministry has approved 45 of these schools, which will be built in collaboration with state governments, NGOs and private schools. 

According to an official press release, 40 of these schools have started operations, including the one inaugurated by Singh today (September 23). Sainik Schools are a network of military schools in India, that have been operational since 1961. These schools prepare cadets for admission into the Indian Defence Services.
First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

