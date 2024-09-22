Avail finance ministry's services to boost business: FM to fisherfolks

Urging the fishing community to avail the benefits offered through the Kisan credit card, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said it would help boost their trade. At a BJP membership drive here, Sitharaman said members of the fishing community who's applications were rejected by banks and financial institutions, may approach her for redressal. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Prime Minister Narendra Modi felt the need for a separate department to address the issues related to fisheries and therefore, a dedicated department has been set up, she said in her address. "There are a lot of schemes for the welfare of the fishermen and they can avail term loan facilities to grow their businesses."



Pointing out that a dedicated Kisan Credit Card was launched by the Centre to serve farmers' community, PM Modi suggested that a similar mechanism be developed to serve those who have been traditionally engaged in ocean farming along India's coastline for several years, Sitharaman said.

"It is not only to serve the Tamil Nadu fishing community but also those who are living along India's coastline for thousands of years."



She observed that women hailing from the community are also eligible to take term loans from banks and financial institutions by producing the Kisan credit card.

"Normally, to take loan from banks one has to provide security like furnishing his or her house document or jewellery. But to avail loan under the KCC, the government will give you guarantee on your behalf, so that you may get the services from banks and financial institutions," she said.

Sitharaman appealed to the fisherfolks to make use of the Kisan Credit card to get cheap loans from banks.

"If any of the banks or financial institutions reject your application forms seeking loans, you may please contact me through the BJP representatives present in the dias her for redressal," she said amid thunderous applause.

In her brief address to the gathering, Sitharaman suggested the fishermen to export their products as overseas consignment of prawns, shrimps bring in better revenues than the sales made in the domestic market. "You have to look for exports to boost your businesses."



Another scheme - the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) -- has also been introduced by the government which facilitates collateral free working capital loans to street vendors, Sitharaman noted.

On the membership drive, the Minister said, "We are the single largest party in the country. The word 'largest' is measured based on the membership of the people. Not by a physical structure. It is only in the BJP that any one hailing from varied backgrounds can become a leader, unlike some parties which are focused on developing their own family," she said without naming any party.

She further said that BJP supports and encourages anyone to become a leader in the party. "... I am here to encourage you all to join the party, to strengthen it by conducting this membership drive."



Later, she posed for photographs with people who joined the party at the function.