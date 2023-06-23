Home / India News / For partnership between India and US, 'even sky is not the limit': PM Modi

Modi made the remarks during a joint press conference with President Biden after his one-on-one meeting which was followed by delegation-level talks at the White House

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 12:16 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India and the US - the two biggest democracies of the world, can contribute towards global peace, stability and prosperity as he asserted that for the partnership between the two countries, "even the sky is not the limit".
 
"For the partnership between India and the US, even the sky is not the limit. The most important pillar of our relations is our people-to-people ties. More than 40 lakh people of Indian origin are contributing to the development of America," Modi said.
The Prime Minister said that the two biggest democracies of the world, India and the US, can contribute towards global peace, stability and prosperity. "I'm sure that on the basis of these values, we can fulfil the aspirations of the world," he added.
 
Modi said that India and America are walking shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against terrorism and radicalism, and added that during his talks with President Biden, the two sides have agreed that concerted action is necessary to end cross border terrorism.
The Prime Minister said that peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region is our shared priority. "We are unanimous that the development and success of this region is important for the whole world," he added.
 
"We have also decided that like trusted partners the US and India will prepare a reliable, secure, resilient global supply chain and value chain, amid global uncertainties." Earlier, President Biden said India and the US should work and lead together given the challenges and opportunities facing the world. 

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 12:16 AM IST

