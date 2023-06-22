Home / India News / Success of Modi doctrine in diplomacy: Shah on PM's White House welcome

Several BJP leaders and ministers tweeted a video of the formal ceremony organised to welcome Modi to the While House

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
The grand welcome accorded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House underscores the success of his diplomacy doctrine and is a source of pride of every indian, top BJP leaders said on Thursday.

"A grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji at the White House radiates with the success of Modi doctrine in diplomacy," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, posting a video of the event on Twitter.

"A people's leader at home and a charismatic statesman on the global stage, the accolades bestowed upon Modi Ji are a source of pride for every Indian," he added.

Posting a video clip of the welcome ceremony on Twitter, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, "I can't remember any world leader having got this kind of reception and attention from the White House."

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also tweeted the video clip and said, "Feeling proud.

Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahWhite HouseUS

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

