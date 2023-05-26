The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi's former minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds. He has been granted bail till July 11. Jain, who has been in Tihar Jail since May last year, was hospitalised on Thursday after he collapsed in the prison bathroom due to dizziness.
He was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems.
"Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in the bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury," the Aam Aadmi Party said on Thursday.
Jain has been in prison since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
Wishing a speedy recovery to Jain, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "May God give him the strength to fight against these adverse circumstances."