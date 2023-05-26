Home / India News / Gala dinner showcases spirituality, pilgrimage & heritage at G20 ACWG meet

Gala dinner showcases spirituality, pilgrimage & heritage at G20 ACWG meet

The presentations at the Gala Dinner continued the ACWG meeting's push for lending global exposure to local cultural traditions, industries, and craftsmanship

Debarghya Sanyal Rishikesh
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
International delegates attending the 2nd G20 Anti-corruption Working Group meeting here at Rishikesh’s Narendranagar were treated to an evening of cultural presentations during the event’s Gala Dinner on Thursday. Centred around the themes of “Spirituality, Pilgrimage and Heritage”, the programme included several dance presentations, and recreated tableaus on yoga, Ganga aarti darshan, char dham pilgrimage, Mahasu Devta Vandana etc.


The cultural evening began with the national anthem, followed by a welcome ceremony for the delegates and chief guests according to local customs, and then the lighting of the lamp by the state’s Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmeet Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture.
Presentations showcasing Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari cultures as well as a procession of Rishikesh and Uttarakhand’s regional and local deities, were amongst the prime highlights of the cultural evening. These included presentations such as the “dance of Shiva”, local folk music and dance traditions as well as Indian classical dances.


The presentations at the Gala Dinner continued the ACWG meeting’s push for lending global exposure to local cultural traditions, industries, and craftsmanship. One can find a series of small kiosks showcasing hand-woven apparel, tableware, and bags, locally produced essential oils and ointments, local varieties of millets etc. at the Westin Spa and Resort, the central venue for the meets.

The venue and the surrounding are dotted with paintings, murals, and re-creations of local architecture.

Topics :G20 MeetHeritageIndia

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

