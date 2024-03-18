Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Rajasthan's Ajmer

At least four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near Ajmer station Monday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 1 am and no loss of life has been reported. The officials said that the express train was on its way to Agra.

While talking to PTI, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway (NWR) Zone, Shashi Kiran, revealed that the incident happened when the train was passing through Ajmer Station, it was about to reach Madar Station. The reason behind the train derailment is still not known.

He also revealed that vehicle number 12548 derailed in Ajmer's Madar today. Four general coaches and the train's engine derailed.

The CPRO further mentioned that no loss of life has been reported and those who suffered with minor injuries were taken to the nearby hospitals.



VIDEO | Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Ajmer, Rajasthan. More details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2024

Helpline Number A helpdesk at the Ajmer station is also being set up by the NWR and one helpline number released – 0145-2429642. The number has been issued for relatives of those travelling on the train.

Due to this incident, six trains have been cancelled and the two trains have been diverted to other routes.

Last month, four wagons of a goods train also derailed at Rayanapadu near Vijayawada railway station in Andhra Pradesh. That incident also didn't result in any casualties or injuries.

And multiple trains were diverted which also led to delays of several trains in their schedule. Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express The Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express leaves Sabarmati Broad Gauge (BG) station four days a week, i,e., Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 4.55 pm and then reaches its destination Agra Cantt next day at 7.15 am.

During the journey, the train is scheduled to reach Ajmer Junction at 00:40 am, halt at the destination for 10 minutes and leave the station at 00:50 am. The Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Express covers three states; Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel