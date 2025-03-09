Home / India News / Four labourers die of suffocation while cleaning water tank in Mumbai

They were rescued by fire brigade personnel and rushed to JJ Hospital, where doctors declared four dead on arrival, a civic official said

Migrants,Death
They had put the death toll at five earlier. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 8:29 PM IST
Four labourers died of suffocation on Sunday while cleaning a water tank in an under-construction building in south Mumbai, officials said.  They had put the death toll at five earlier.  "The incident occurred at Bismillah Space building located on Dimtimkar Road in the Nagpada area around 12.30 pm. Five persons entered the tank and fell unconscious.  They were rescued by fire brigade personnel and rushed to JJ Hospital, where doctors declared four dead on arrival," a civic official said.  He identified the deceased as Hasipal Shaikh (19), Raja Shaikh (20), Jiaulla Shaikh (36) and Imandu Shaikh (38), while the fifth person, Purhan Shaikh (31) is recuperating.  An accidental death report (ADR) was registered and a probe has begun to find out lapses, if any, on the part of those who hired the five and whether safety protocols were adhered to, a JJ police station official said.  Action will follow as per the findings of the probe, the police official added. Fire Brigade, BMC and police personnel are at the site as part of the probe, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

