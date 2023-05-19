FPI identification pursuit a 'journey without destination': Expert SC panel

In its investigation into possible violations of minimum public shareholding norms, Sebi has found 42 contributors spread across seven jurisdictions behind the 13 FPIs holding considerable stakes in Adani group firms.

The Supreme Court (SC)-constituted expert panel has noted that the Securities and Exchange of India (Sebi) has ‘hit a wall’ in establishing the ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs) behind the 13 foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) holding stakes in the listed companies of the Adani group.