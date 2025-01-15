Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

From aerospace engineer to seer: Meet IITian Baba at Mahakumbh 2025

A former IIT Bombay aerospace engineer, the seer spotted at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, is said to have left science to embrace spirituality

Photo: X
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 9:56 AM IST
At the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering hosted in Prayagraj, millions of devotees have converged to take a sacred dip at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers meet. Amid the throngs of spiritual seekers, ascetics, and sages, one figure has emerged as a focal point for both devotees and social media alike: An IIT graduate-turned-sage, now gaining recognition as the ‘IITian Baba’.
 
In an interview with CNN News18, the IITian Baba revealed his journey from science to spirituality. When the interviewer noted his eloquent way of speaking, Baba casually disclosed his academic background, leaving everyone stunned.  
 
“You speak well, you sound educated,” the interviewer remarked. To this, Baba responded, “I studied aerospace engineering at IIT Bombay.”  
 

From IIT to spiritual awakening

 
The revelation left the interviewer momentarily speechless, but he quickly followed up, asking for confirmation. “Yes”, the Baba, later identified as Abhay Singh, affirmed.
 
When asked how he transitioned to his current spiritual path, Singh smiled and replied, “Ye avastha toh sabse best avastha hai [This stage is the best stage].” 
 

Can engineering lead to enlightenment?

 
He went on to explain, “If you keep pursuing knowledge, where do you reach? This is where you reach.”  
Abhay Singh further shared that he hails from Haryana and spent four years studying aerospace engineering at IIT Bombay. His thirst for understanding life’s deeper meaning didn’t stop there—he later pursued a Master’s in Design and explored philosophy during his studies.  

Choosing philosophy over materialism

 
“You look for the meaning of life. Even while I was studying engineering, I took philosophy courses—Post Modernism, Socrates, Plato—to understand what is the meaning of life,” Singh shared.  
 
The interview has since gone viral, with social media users praising Singh for choosing knowledge and spirituality over material pursuits. Social media users lauded his journey as an inspiring example of seeking inner fulfillment beyond worldly success.  
 
First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

