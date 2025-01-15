Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Delhi shrouded in thick fog amid cold spell, rain to intensify the chill

Delhi-NCR grappled with zero visibility as thick layers of fog engulfed the region with intense cold wave conditions, disrupting traffic movement

Dense to very dense fog conditions are also forecast to continue during the night and early morning hours in some parts of West and East Uttar Pradesh (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 8:33 AM IST
Delhi-NCR residents woke up to dense fog on Wednesday (January 15) as cold wave conditions further intensified across northern India. The visibility was affected, dropping very close to zero in many parts of the city. Consequently, flight and train services are likely to get disrupted.
 
New Delhi recorded a temperature of 7 degrees Celsius around 5:30 am. The India Meteorological Department forecast a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius for the day, while maximum is expected to settle at 19 degrees Celsius. A cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle is also expected in Delhi.

Low visibility with chances of rain today

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) grappled with zero visibility as thick layers of fog engulfed the region with intense cold wave conditions, disrupting traffic movement.
 
Meanwhile, the Delhi airport issued an alert saying, "While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."
IMD said that smog or shallow to moderate fog is likely in the evening and night.

Delhi battles biting cold

Homeless people were seen taking refuge in night shelters to escape the increasingly cold weather conditions in Delhi. People were seen sleeping in the shelters with the blankets provided to them. IMD has said that in the coming three days, there could be a 2-3 degrees rise in the temperature which would bring some relief.
 
Dense to very dense fog conditions are also forecast to continue during the night and early morning hours in some parts of West and East Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail until January 18.
 
Delhi AQI dropped significantly after seeing a couple of better days, with the air quality index in the 'very poor' category in many regions of Delhi-NCR. The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 350 at 8:00 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Rain is likely to bring some relief to the air quality of the city.
 
First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

