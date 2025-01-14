UP CM extends wishes to devotees on first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh festival

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated over 3.5 crore saints, Kalpvasis and devotees on taking a holy dip in Sangam at Maha Kumbh on the auspicious occasion of the Makar Sankranti.

On the Amrit Snan festival on Tuesday, more than 3.50 crore revered saints or devotees took a holy dip in the pure Triveni, he said.

In a post on X, he said, "Hearty congratulations to all the revered saints, Kalpvasis and devotees who took a holy dip of faith in the holy Sangam on the auspicious occasion of the holy 'Makar Sankranti' in the grand gathering of faith, equality and unity 'Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj." On the successful completion of the first Amrit Snan festival, heartfelt thanks to all the revered Akharas based on Sanatan Dharma, Maha Kumbh Mela administration, local administration, police administration, sanitation workers, voluntary organisations and religious institutions, boatmen and all the departments of the Central and State Government associated with Maha Kumbh and congratulations to the people of the state, he said.

Maha Kumbh began on January 13 on the occasion of Paush Poornima and will end on February 26 on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Impressed with the arrangements made at the Maha Kumbh, saints and seers after the Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti on Tuesday lauded the government's "exceptional" efforts.

The saints expressed their gratitude for the 'unprecedented" organisation of the event, praising the clean, safe and grand Maha Kumbh, which coincides with a rare celestial alignment occurring after 144 years.

The "seamless" crowd management and "extraordinary" planning to accommodate millions of devotees received widespread appreciation from the religious community, which extended heartfelt thanks to the government for this "remarkable" achievement.

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya said, "The arrangements made by the government for Maha Kumbh are remarkable and exceptional. I am extremely pleased with the well-organised and unprecedented management of the event, even with such a massive crowd. The government deserves appreciation for this effort." Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh, said, "This is a celebration for all of Sanatan Dharma, a festival of immortality and eternal truth. With ghats full, the Maha Kumbh embodies unity in diversity. People have come in millions, and millions more are arriving every day." "I invite everyone to come and experience this Maha Kumbh. From the banks of the Sangam, the message is clear -- the confluence of Sanatan Dharma will flow forever like the sacred Ganga," he said.

He said the Sun's transition to Uttarayan marks a time to change the direction of everyone's lives. When direction and speed change, so does the mindset. As the nation's mindset evolves, the entire atmosphere and country will transform, he said.

"India, with its young and vibrant energy, has the potential to become a great nation. The Modi-Yogi leadership is paving the way for this transformation, creating a harmonious and secure environment," he added.

Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, former Union minister said, "I have been attending the Kumbh Mela since 1982, experiencing several Maha Kumbhs and Ardha Kumbhs. However, the experience of Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is unique." "A new city is built here in the lap of Mother Ganga. This Maha Kumbh, occurring after 144 years, is a rare and auspicious occasion. We are fortunate to be part of it and to take the holy dip. The youth are visibly delighted by this grand celebration," she said.

When the Akharas proceeded for the Amrit Snan, devotees were seen joyfully gathering flowers, symbolising their deep faith. The completion of 500 years of waiting for Lord Ram's temple adds to its significance, enhancing the glory of Maha Kumbh 2025, she said.