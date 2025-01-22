From Sudha Murthy to Anupam Kher, celebs who attended Maha Kumbh 2025

This year, the Maha Kumbh 2025 got underway at Sangam, the meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Maha Kumbh, the biggest of all Kumbhs, is happening after 144 years, with Prayagraj hosting the sacred festival. Yogi Adityanath , the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, declared that the Mahakumbh would take place from January 13 to February 26.

One of the biggest and most important religious congregations in the world, the Kumbh mela takes place every 12 years in one of four Indian locations i.e, Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), Haridwar, Nashik, or Ujjain.

With numerous well-known celebrities traveling to India to swim in sacred waters, the spiritual event has drawn attention from all around the world. From business tycoon Gautam Adani to Rajya Sabha MP and philanthropist Sudha Murty, celebrities around the various fields have attended the religious MahaKumbh.

Notable celebrities who attended Maha Kumbh 2025

1. Recently, Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of Apple founder Steve Jobs and an American billionaire businesswoman executive and philanthropist, arrived at the ashram of her guru, Swami Kailashnand Giri, the Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Niranjini Akhara, in Prayagraj. According to reports, she remained at the camp until January 15. Powell arrived with her 40-person crew to attend the mela.

2. Anupam Kher, a veteran actor, arrived in Prayagraj on Tuesday to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela. Kher told ANI in a brief interview after leaving the airport that he was thrilled to be a part of a spiritual event. He stated, “I am here to participate in this spiritual gathering. It feels so good to see people from all walks of life here. I also applaud the Uttar Pradesh government and CM Yogi Adityanath for organising this historic festival in a responsible and safe manner".

3. Following a personal vow of devotion, Rajya Sabha MP and philanthropist Sudha Murty expressed her immense thanks and joy as she took part in the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Arriving at the holy assembly on Monday, Murty conducted tarpan, a rite to honor ancestors, and took a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam. The philanthropist also praised the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in organising the grand event, "All the people under the leadership of Yogi Ji have done so much good work here. I wish them a long life".

4. Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, traveled to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday with his family to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela. At Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and fabled Saraswati rivers, Mr. Adani, his wife Priti Adani, the chairperson of the Adani Foundation, and their son Karan Adani, the managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ), also expressed prayers.