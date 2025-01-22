Centre hikes MSP on jute by Rs 315, promises 66.8% returns for farmers

The Centre has increased the minimum support price (MSP) for raw jute by Rs 315, setting it at Rs 5,650 per quintal for the 2025-26 marketing season. This move, approved by the Union Cabinet, is expected to provide farmers a return of 66.8 per cent over the all-India weighted average cost of production.

Since 2014-15, the MSP for raw jute has increased by 2.35 times.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal spoke about India’s low jute production. He emphasised that production ultimately depends on farmers' decisions. "Jute production is based on a variety of conditions and it is finding acceptance as a sustainable product. We have continuously encouraged farmers in jute production and we assure to buy at MSP. However, the output and production of jute will be a function of the farmer's own interest on what product gives them the best value," he added.

This year’s MSP hike surpasses that of the 2024-25 season, aiming to boost jute production in India. Last year, the MSP for raw jute was increased by Rs 285, reaching Rs 5,335 per quintal for the 2024-25 season.

Additionally, the Union Cabinet has approved the continuation of the National Health Mission (NHM) for an additional five years.

Goyal highlighted the Mission's achievements over the past decade, describing them as historic milestones.

Goyal noted that nearly 1.2 million healthcare workers were added to the NHM workforce between 2021 and 2022. He also emphasised the Mission's pivotal role in India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.