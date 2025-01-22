Traffic advisory issued in Delhi for Republic Day Parade dress rehearsal

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advice and announced specific plans for four days leading up to the Republic Day, to guarantee smooth operation of the Parade along Kartavya Path.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2025: Will India celebrate 75th or 76th Republic Day? Full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade will take place on January 23, 2025 from 1030 hours. The full dress rehearsal of the parade will happen on the same route as the parade on Republic Day, starting from Vijay Chowk and ending at the Red Fort.

The traffic police shared that the parade rehearsal will begin from Vijay Chowk and will proceed through Kartavyapath, C-Hexagon, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhas Marg, before reaching the Red Fort.

According to the traffic police, the traffic will be restricted on certain routes for the smooth conduct of the parade. The police have also made arrangements for alternative routes.

People heading to the office or going for some important work should avoid these routes or leave home with extra time as traffic will remain disrupted.

Delhi traffic advisory for today, January 22

Traffic will remain restricted on Kartavyapath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 PM on January 22 until the completion of the parade.

Traffic heading to Kartavyapath should avoid Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road from 11 PM on January 22.

Traffic C-Hexagon-India Gate from Kartavyapath will also remain restricted from 9:15 AM on January 23, till parade completion.

Delhi Traffic Advisory Today: Use These Routes To Avoid Traffic

The Delhi traffic advisory shared some suggested routes if the journey is unavoidable:

Traffic On North-South Corridor: Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, I.P. Flyover, Raj Ghat, Ring Road-Lodhi Road T Point, Arvindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, Vande Mataram Marg, Shankar Road, Park Street, or Mandir Marg.

Traffic On East-West Corridor: Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Lodhi Road, Arvindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, Vande Mataram Marg, Shankar Road, Park Street, or Mandir Marg.

Traffic From South Delhi: Dhaula Kuan, Vande Mataram Marg, Panchkuian Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Chelmsford Road towards Paharganj, or Minto Road, Bhavbhuti Marg towards Ajmeri Gate.

Traffic From East Delhi: Reaching New Delhi Railway Station via ISBT Bridge, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Flyover, Jhandewalan, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road, and Paharganj Bridge.

Traffic advisory for Gurugram on the eve of Republic Day 2025

A traffic advisory has been issued in Gurugram and Delhi on the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles due to the traffic management plan.

The entry of these vehicles will remain allowed to enter the cities from 5 pm on January 22 until 1:30 pm on January 23, Gurugram traffic police advisory states. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the two cities from 5 pm on January 25 to 1.30 pm on January 26.

However, milk, vegetables, fruits, fire brigade, ambulance, and airport passenger vehicles are not restricted, read the advisory.