G20 delegates in Varanasi laud Chandrayaan-3's soft-landing on Moon

A group of G20 delegates who have gathered here for the fourth meeting of the Culture Working Group on Thursday lauded Chandrayaan-3's soft-landing on the Moon.

The deliberations for the fourth CWG of the G20 began on Thursday in the holy town where prayers were also offered in temples and at ghats earlier for the mission's success.

The welcome address was delivered by Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan.

India scripted history on Wednesday to become the fourth country after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon, sparking celebrations across the country and on social media.

"G20 delegates lauded the monumental moment of Chandrayaan-3's soft-landing on the Moon, during the welcome address by the Union Culture Secretary, at the fourth Culture Working Group Meeting of the G20 in Varanasi," a senior official said.

The delegates applauded as Mohan spoke about India's feat in its third Moon mission.

In an epic moment for India as it joined the elite club in the space sector, the nation on Wednesday erupted in celebrations to hail the country's historic achievement.

Comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

Ambassadors, film stars and cricketers on Wednesday had joined the bandwagon to celebrate the feat.

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov, in a post on 'X', shared an image of the Moon.

"'Badhai ho, Bharat'. A historic triumph unfolds as Chandrayaan-3 lands flawlessly on the Moon's south pole! Humanity's quest for space exploration takes a monumental leap forward. Kudos to the brilliant minds behind this remarkable feat!," he said.

Envoys of the US, Australia and Japan in New Delhi too had extended congratulations to India on Wednesday through posts on 'X', on this monumental feat.

"That's how you stick a landing! Congratulations to India, @ISRO and the entire team on the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3! I can see exciting opportunities ahead for #USIndiaSpace collaboration," US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said.

"Congratulations!!! Looking forward to promoting cooperation on Moon exploration," Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan to India, posted on X.