Home / India News / G20: NIFT Gandhinagar organises design collection on Ayurvastram theme

G20: NIFT Gandhinagar organises design collection on Ayurvastram theme

"Clothes and clothing for one's purity and well-being has been an integral part of Indian thought as articulated in ancient Vedic scriptures," the institute said in a release

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A design collection show on the theme of 'Ayurvastram' was presented by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Gandhinagar at the G20 meet of deputies and health ministers here, the premier institute said on Saturday.

The design show, which was organised on Friday, is a collection of 60 hand-crafted ensembles, extending the spirit of thousands of years of Indian wisdom marked by the idea of 'Ayurvastram' (clothing for health), NIFT Gandhinagar Director Sameer Sood said.

"Clothes and clothing for one's purity and well-being has been an integral part of Indian thought as articulated in ancient Vedic scriptures," the institute said in a release.

NIFT Gandhinagar curated the cultural fashion show extending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision on Mission LiFE and the corresponding concept of Ayurda (giver of life) and Ayush (healthy life) through Ayurvastram (clothing for health), the release said.

Each of five collections, namely 'Jannan' (origin of life), 'Poshan' (nurturing life), 'Rakshan' (caring of life), 'Vardhan' (flourishing life) and 'Parayan' (enshrining life) incorporates the medicinal properties of indigenous plants and herbs as prescribed in Ayurveda, Sood said.

Each phase of the show was meticulously crafted to embody symbolic elements, with fruits representing life's genesis and purity, leaves signifying nourishment, roots embodying growth and longevity, the bark exuding protection and care, and the flower symbolising life's absorption and devotion to Mother Earth, Sood said.

Also Read

NIFT Result 2023 Announced: Here's how to check and download your score

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Textiles minister Piyush Goyal pitches for freeze in fee hikes at NIFT

Ministry of Rural Development extends MoU with NIFT

Foxconn, chip giants head to Modi's home state for India conference

Ministry launches campaign to project India as premier wedding destination

Kerala CM makes his first Vande Bharat journey from Kannur to Ernakulam

Rajnath condoles death of Army personnel in road accident in Leh district

Andhra Pradesh CM to take up students deportation from US issue with MEA

Karnataka to file appeal in SC on Aug 21 over release of Cauvery water

Topics :G20 G20 MeetGandhinagar

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story