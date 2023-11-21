Home / India News / G20 virtual meet chance to discuss Delhi declaration execution: Kant

G20 virtual meet chance to discuss Delhi declaration execution: Kant

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that since the successful hosting of the leaders' summit the world has witnessed succession of events and several new challenges have emerged

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hosts a virtual summit of G20 leaders. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 5:38 PM IST
A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosts a virtual summit of G20 leaders, India on Tuesday said the meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss the implementation of the Delhi Declaration, enhance cooperation on critical challenges and address gaps in global governance.

Addressing a press conference on the summit, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that since the successful hosting of the leaders' summit on September 9 and 10 and the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration, the world has witnessed succession of events and several new challenges have emerged.

He said that while development will be the main agenda of the meeting, the leaders may discuss many other issues.

"The virtual summit will provide an opportunity not only to discuss the implementation of the leaders' declaration but also for the leaders to share views and enhance cooperation on critical challenges that we confront and address gaps in global governance, reaffirm our existing commitment to SDGs and move toward a reinvigorated multilateral system that is better positioned to positively impact people's lives," Kant said.

He said the prime minister will chair the summit starting 5:30 pm Wednesday.

The virtual meeting of G20 leaders on November 22 will take stock of the New Delhi Declaration, and follow up on several crucial decisions taken at the grouping’s summit in September.

