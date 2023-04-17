Home / India News / Gadkari meets state, UT transport ministers to discuss concurrent policy

Gadkari, in a tweet, said that with mutual consultation and cooperation with the transport minister of states and UTs, a range of innovative solutions were discussed

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday chaired a meeting of transport ministers from all states and Union Territories (UTs) to discuss various concurrent policy matters, including review of road traffic regulations, setting up vehicle fitness stations and streamlining the issuance of driving licenses.

Gadkari, in a tweet, said that with mutual consultation and cooperation with the transport minister of states and UTs, a range of innovative solutions were discussed.

Keeping up with technological advancements, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has taken several measures with a view to develop future-ready road transport in India, with safety and sustainability being the key driver of all such measures, an official statement said.

Topics :Nitin GadkaritransportRoad Transport

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

