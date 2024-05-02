Home / India News / Galgotias University students' protest goes viral for all the wrong reasons

Galgotias University students' protest goes viral for all the wrong reasons

From vague aspirations for a developed India to admitted cluelessness about political manifestos, Galgotia University students' protest highlights a lack of political awareness among the youth

Photo: Screengrab
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 10:28 AM IST
A recent viral video featuring students from Galgotias University has sparked a wave of laughter and controversy across the internet. In the footage, these students, protesting outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi, were grilled on the motives behind their demonstration. What ensued was nothing short of a comedy of errors.

Captured by Aaj Tak, the video depicts a series of bemusing encounters. When questioned about the purpose of their protest, one student passionately declared his desire for a developed India. An admirable sentiment, but sadly lacking in specifics.

Another student admitted to being clueless about the Congress manifesto, while several struggled to even decipher the slogans printed on their placards.

The protest seemed to touch on a mishmash of issues, ranging from inheritance tax to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on 'mangalsutra', urban naxalism, and women empowerment (Nari Shakti). Yet, the clarity of purpose remained elusive.


Unsurprisingly, the video didn't escape the scrutiny of social media users, who wasted no time in lambasting the students for their apparent lack of awareness. Questions were raised regarding the decision of a private university to sanction such a protest, particularly one directed towards a political party. Many echoed concerns about the importance of a basic understanding of political issues, especially among the youth, who comprise a significant portion of eligible voters in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.






This footage sheds a glaring light on the state of political awareness among the younger generation, serving as a stark reminder of the critical need for informed civic engagement. As the digital era ushers in a new age of activism and expression, it also underscores the responsibility of educational institutions to nurture a more politically astute citizenry. Until then, it seems we'll have to endure the occasional comedic missteps of those still finding their political footing.


First Published: May 02 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

